Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing elderly woman in Dublin

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a missing elderly woman from Dublin.

82-year-old Christina Wright was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning at Drumalee Drive on North Circular Road.

She is about five foot four inches tall, with blue eyes and of medium build, and is thought to be wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200 or any Garda Station..