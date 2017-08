Gardaí in Portlaoise are seeking the public's help in tracing a missing teenager.

17-year-old Craig Boylan is described as being five foot 10 inches tall, of medium build with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

People can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.