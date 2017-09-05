Gardaí issue appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are searching for a missing teenager in Dublin.

14-year-old Ned Cash Connors was last seen yesterday at around 4pm.

He is described as being five foot five inches tall, with blue eyes, a slight build and sandy coloured hair.

It is not known what Ned was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Gardaí at Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-6669200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.