Gardaí issue appeal after thieves take chemical used to put down animals

Gardaí have appealed for help to find a toxic substance that was taken during a burglary in Wicklow.

The burglary occurred at a premises in Enniskerry on April 28 and a number of items were taken, including a 10D Black Landrover Discovery which contained 400ml of "Dolethal” pentobarbital.

This is a toxic substance not intended for human consumption. It is commonly used for euthanasia of small animals (mainly dogs and cats) and cattle.

The product was in 4 x 100ml clear glass bottles containing a red fluid with the brand name "Dolethal”.

Gardaí and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) are anxious that this item is recovered and are appealing for anyone who may have any information or know the whereabouts of this poison to contact the Gardai.

If anyone has consumed this product, they should seek immediate medical assistance.

They are also advised to contact the National Poisons Information Centre at Beaumont Hospital (01 837 9966).