Gardaí issue alert after man charged with escaping garda custody flees from officers in court again

By David Raleigh

A man has escaped from garda custody after been refused bail on a charge of escaping garda custody.

Johnathon McCarthy (aged 26) quickly crept past his wife Tina, who sat in the public seating area of Limerick District Court, opened the door of the courtroom, and ran to freedom.

Reliable sources said McCarthy quickly "snuck" from the accused persons holding area towards the exit door.

The courtroom door gave "a loud bang" and gardaí gave chase on foot.

Gardaí pursued McCarthy into Merchants Quay, however he remains on the run after officers could not find trace of him.

McCarthy, of Quarry Road, Thomondgate, was appearing in court charged with escaping from garda custody at Henry Street garda station on December 2, last.

During a bail application, moments before McCarthy fled the court, gardaí had objected to bail on the grounds that they believed he was a flight risk.

Limerick District Court. Pic via Google Maps.

McCarthy's Solicitor Sarah Ryan applied for bail, however this was refused by judge Mary Larkin.

McCarthy was refused bail for the same offence last December, after similar garda objections.

After McCarthy was remanded in custody to May 16th, he made his way from the custody holding area, which is separated from the main body of the court by a glass panelled partition, towards the exit door and fled.

Gardaí have sent out a city-wide alert for McCarthy's arrest.

A reliable court source said: "It was like a Houdini act. He snuck up past his wife and out."

"He grabbed the door and he was gone," they added.