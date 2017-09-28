Gardaí investigating suspected ISIS terror cell in the West
Gardaí are investigating a suspected ISIS terror cell in the West of Ireland.
It is believed to be headed up by two Chechen brothers who have been living here for several years.
They are accused of using An Post and other courier services for "dummy runs" to send items to the Middle East.
The Irish Independent says the cell is also suspected of fundraising from here and transferring money to extremist organisations.