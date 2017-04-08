Gardaí investigating shooting of woman, aged 77, make two arrests

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with the shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Dublin on Thursday night.

She was shot in the leg by a lone gunman who knocked on her door on Oliver Plunkett Avenue in Monkstown. She was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital.

The men, aged 29 and 31, were arrested this morning following planned searches in North and South Dublin by officers.

The men are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Gardaí said the man, standing directly outside her front door as he shot her, is described as being of average height. He may have had a beard and wore a hat or hood on his head.

They believe he wore dark clothing, but it is not known in what direction the man fled the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.