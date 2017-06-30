Gardaí investigating serious assault of woman in Carlow make an arrest

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Carlow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman in her 50s was found unconscious and with serious injuries on the grounds of Pollerton Castle in Carlow town, shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

She was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny in a serious condition.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,1984 at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who travelled along Staplestown Road, St. Patrick’s Avenue or Pollerton Road on the morning of Sunday 25th June 2017 between the hours of 2am and 5am to contact them at Carlow Garda Station 059 9136620.