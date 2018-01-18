Gardaí investigating report of assault on boy, 14, at Dublin Scientology centre

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a young teenager at the new Scientology centre in Dublin.

The 14-year-old's mother claims he suffered a number of injuries, including a fractured wrist, during the alleged incident at the Rathfarnham centre.

It is said to have happened at around 6.30pm last Saturday at the €6m facility in Firhouse which opened three months ago.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The woman and son are said to be not connected to the facility.