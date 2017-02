Gardaí have seized around €80,000 worth of cannabis resin and cocaine in Dublin.

The seizure was made during a raid as part of an investigation into organised crime in Tallaght last night.

Officers searched a house in the Drumcairn area of Tallaght and a man in his late 20s was arrested.

He is being held in Ballyfermot Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.