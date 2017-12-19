Gardaí investigating man's death in Cobh; body found at foot of stairwell

By Niall Murray

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man who was found at the foot of a stairwell in a Co Cork apartment building.

It is believed that other residents found the man in his late 40s, before alerting local gardaí in Cobh around 5pm this evening.

He was pronounced a short time later, and the local coroner was notified.

The scene at the building on Harbour Hill was sealed off by gardaí and the arrival of Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster was being awaited for a preliminary examination of the body at the scene.

It is likely, however, that the nature of the garda investigation will not be decided until she carries out a post -mortem examination that is expected to take place tomorrow.

The man has been informally identified. He is believed to have been living at the building on Harbour Hill.