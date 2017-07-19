Gardaí investigating Kinahan gang seize horsebox, jewellery and documents in series of raids

Jewellery and documents have been seized following a number of raids in Dublin and Wexford by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

CAB carried out a number of searches in the Ballyfermot, Finglas, Ballyboughal areas of Dublin and in Courtown, Co Wexford, this morning.

The operation is understood to be part of an ongoing investigation into the Kinahan crime gang.

A horsebox was seized along with items of jewellery and documents.

A freezing order was also issued on around €80,000 in a bank.