Gardai investigating if personal dispute behind Meath shooting

Gardai are investigating if a personal dispute is behind a shooting in Co Meath last night.

A Dublin man in his 30s is in a serious but stable condition after being shot multiple times in the Mill Close estate in Stamullen.

Gardai have described it as a ‘despicable act’ and say it’s lucky no children were injured.

Superintendent Jim Cannon is leading the investigation.

"At this stage we are satisfied it is not gang related or related to existing feuds.

"The investigation is at an early stage yet so we will examine what the possible motives are."