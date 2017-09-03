Gardaí investigating grandmother's murder arrest elderly man and two women

Three people have been detained at Bray and Wicklow Garda stations overnight, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Patricia O'Connor.

The grandmother and mother of two was reported missing on June 2, and her dismembered remains were discovered across a 30km stretch of the Wicklow mountains later the same month.

Gardaí investigating her murder arrested a 73-year-old man in Meath yesterday and two women aged 19 and 38 in Dublin.

A man previously arrested and charged in relation to the case is currently before the courts.