Gardaí investigating gangland feud find loaded gun and ammunition in Dublin

Gardaí investigating a bloody gangland feud have seized a loaded revolver and a canister of petrol from a car in Dublin's north inner city.

The discovery suggests another attack was imminent in the ongoing murderous fall-out between the Kinahan crime cartel and the Hutch gang, a Garda source said.

Two officers on foot patrol in an undisclosed area of the inner city became suspicious of two unoccupied vehicles parked in the neighbourhood.

During a search of the vehicles they uncovered the loaded firearm and canister of petrol.

After a major seizure of gangland guns last month, some of which were loaded, Detective Superintendent Tony Howard, of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said seizing loaded weapons means lives have been saved.

The latest find was made on Wednesday night.

A Garda spokesman said: "As part of on-going investigations into recent organised criminal activity in Dublin north city centre, Gardaí have seized two vehicles, a firearm and ammunition.

"While patrolling the area on foot yesterday evening Gardaí from Community Policing North Central Division, Dublin Metropolitan Area, were alerted to two unoccupied vehicles parked in the locality.

"Following a search of the vehicles a loaded firearm and a canister of petrol was recovered."

The revolver, ammunition and two vehicles have been sent for technical examination by Garda forensic experts.

No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are on-going," the Garda spokesman added.