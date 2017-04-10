Gardaí investigating former real IRA boss murder make arrest in Cork

Gardaí investigating the murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Blackpool in December have arrested a sixth individual, writes Alan Healy.

A man in his early 40s was arrested in the Cork area last night shortly after 9pm.

He is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The man's arrest follows the arrest last week of five individuals, four men and a woman.

The five ranged in age from their 20s to their 70s and were questioned in stations across Cork city.

The Ballyvolane man, who was a former Real IRA leader, was on his way to a painting and decorating job in a nearby house when he was gunned down just before 5pm on December 7 on the 0ld Commons Road.

Investigating officers had originally considered the possibility that the dead man’s past in Limerick and Dublin could have held the key to his killing.

However, investigators now believe the killing was organised in Cork.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo.