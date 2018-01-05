Gardaí investigating following Dublin shooting
GardaÍ are investigating after a shooting in West Dublin last night.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Cherry Orchard just after 8pm.
He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
Local councillor Daithí Doolan says it needs to stop.
He said: "I want to send out a very clear message that those involved in this gun crime will not distract or deter those of us who want to work together with the community to make Cherry Orchard a safe community for every family to work, rest and play in."
- Digital Desk
