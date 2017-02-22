Gardaí investigating fatal Tallaght stabbing release man without charge

Gardaí have released a man who was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing at Deerpark Avenue in Tallaght last Saturday morning.

The man, who is in his early 40s and was detained on Sunday evening, was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive by emergency services in Tallaght, at around 4.40am on Saturday morning.