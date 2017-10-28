Gardaí investigating fatal shooting in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a fatal shooting in Coolock, Co Dublin this morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2.20am this morning on Moatview Avenue.

A 23-year-old male received fatal injuries and his body remains at the scene.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Coolock on 016664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.