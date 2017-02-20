Gardaí investigating fatal shooting in Dublin
20/02/2017 - 08:16:25Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are investigating the full circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Dublin yesterday.
The death of a man occurred at a home on North Circular Road, Dublin 7 at approximately 8.30pm yesterday evening.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where a man in his early 50s suffered apparent gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead and his body remains at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Join the conversation - comment here