Gardaí investigating fatal shooting in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the full circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Dublin yesterday.

The death of a man occurred at a home on North Circular Road, Dublin 7 at approximately 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where a man in his early 50s suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead and his body remains at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

