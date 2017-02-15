Gardaí investigating fatal road accident arrest woman at Dublin Airport

Gardaí investigating a fatal traffic collision in Co Monaghan have arrested a woman at Dublin Airport today.

Gardaí arrested the woman, who is aged in her 20s, in connection with the crash which occurred on July 30, 2012.

She has been charged to appear at Carrickmacross District Court at 10.30am in relation to a fatal collision at Magherakill, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan which resulted in the death of Ciaran McKenna from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.