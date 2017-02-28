Gardaí investigating elderly farmer's murder search house in Clonmel

Gardaí investigating the violent death of elderly farmer Paddy Lyons were searching a house in Clonmel today as part of the murder inquiry, writes Conor Kane of the Irish Examiner.

About 10 officers were involved in the technical examination of the house on the Waterford Road in Clonmel, after members cordoned off the area on Monday night.

A 20-year-old man, understood to be from the Clonmel area, was arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of Mr Lyons and questioned on Monday night and throughout Tuesday in relation to the matter.

Single man Paddy Lyons (aged 90) was found slumped in a chair at his farmhouse near the village of Ballysaggart, about 10 kilometres from Lismore in west Waterford, at 5pm on Saturday evening.

It is believed he may have suffered violent injuries on Friday night and was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after emergency services were called to his home.

The alarm was raised by a couple who arrived at the remote house and then contacted a neighbour who was also Mr Lyons’s home help and in turn contacted the gardaí.

Gardaí made an appeal on Monday afternoon for the couple to come forward and they did so later that day. They have since been eliminated from inquiries.

Superintendent Michael Leacy confirmed that the death of Paddy Lyons was being treated as murder, following an autopsy carried out by assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí at Paddy Lyons farmhouse yesterday. Pic: Provision

Members of the garda technical bureau have been continuing to conduct an examination at the house.

The man arrested on Monday has been held at Dungarvan garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.