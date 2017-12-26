Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Dublin
Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in a flat in Rathmines in Dublin.
The discovery was made shortly after 12.30pm today.
The woman is believed to have been aged in her mid-40s.
The body remains at the scene and a Garda Technical unit is carrying out a preliminary examination.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning, the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.
