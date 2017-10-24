Gardaí investigating discovery of a body of a man in his 30s in Waterford

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in his 30s in Ardkeen, Co. Waterford.

The discovery was made shortly before 1.30pm in a house at Appian Close. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and requested to attend the scene which is currently preserved.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow, Wednesday, the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

The local Coroner has also been notified.