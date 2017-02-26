Gardaí investigating death of 90-year-old man in Waterford

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 90-year-old man in Waterford.

The body of the man was discovered yesterday evening in Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 5pm and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The State Pathologist has been notified and is investigating.

Gardaí have also sought assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau.