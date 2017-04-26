Gardaí investigating crash after which a man was assaulted

Gardai in Dublin are investigating a crash yesterday, after which a man was assaulted.

It happened at about 9am, in the Killinarden Heights area.

Two cars collided, and then the male driver of one of the vehicles was attacked by a number of men who were in the second car.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, and a Garda investigation is underway - there have been no arrests so far.

