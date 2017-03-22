Gardai investigating claims Cork woman held against her will

Gardai have said they are investigating claims by a young Cork woman that she was held against her will by up to five people in a Kerry B&B before being raped by a man.

The alleged sexual assault on the woman occurred in Killarney late on St Patrick's night.

The woman, aged in her late teens, has told gardai she was first assaulted by a named woman, before two named men joined in.

The alleged victim has also told gardai she was then raped by another man.

The attacks are alleged to have occurred in a bedroom at the B&B.

A group of people are believed to have been present in the room during the assaults.

Killarney Superintendent Florence Murphy said the woman has been interviewed by officers and that gardai are treating the allegations seriously.

"We're investigating allegations by a young lady that she was allegedly assaulted, and sexually assaulted, in a B&B between Friday night and Saturday morning last," Supt Murphy said.

"We've interviewed the woman and like any other investigation we will investigate the allegations," Supt Murphy added.

"We have interviewed a number of witnesses as well as the injured party," he said.

A spokesman at the Garda Press Office stated: "Gardaí are investigating an assault on a woman that occurred at a premises on Saint Anne's Road, Killarney, County Kerry during the early hours of Saturday 18th March 2017."

"Investigations are on-going. No arrests have been made," the garda spokesman added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064-6671160.