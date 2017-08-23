Gardaí investigating charity shop burglary in Longford

Gardaí are investigating after a group of thieves broke into a charity shop in Longford town yesterday afternoon.

The shop on Ballymahon street was due to open for just two days to raise funds for the Cavan Oncology Unit but was burgled just after 3pm.

Irene Brady set up the shop and promised that the thieves would not deter her from raising money for the cancer service.

Speaking to Shannonside Northern Sound - Irene had this message for the people behind the theft.

She said: "They robbed from the sick and the dying, and there's no getting away from it.

"My wish for them today is that they get their comeback."