Gardaí investigating burglaries arrest three men on M4 after high-speed chase

Gardaí investigating a number of burglaries have arrested three men in Co. Westmeath.

The men were arrested near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, last night following a number of burglaries earlier in the day in Co. Sligo.

At around 1.40pm Gardaí disturbed a number of intruders after an alarm went off at a house in the Collooney area of Sligo.

The intruders fled in a car but Gardaí, along with the Air Support Unit, stopped a car on the M4 near Kinnegad shortly before 5pm.

Three men in the car, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested.

They are being held at Ballymote Garda Station for questioning, and can be detained for up to 24 hours.