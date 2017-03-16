Gardaí investigating attack on 10-week-old baby in Louth arrest a man

Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a 10-week-old baby girl in Co Louth have arrested a man this evening.

He was arrested in Dublin at around 6pm and is being held in a Co Louth Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 - Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The baby girl is fighting for her life in a Dublin hospital tonight after suffering serious injuries on Monday.

It is understood the little girl was taken from an apartment complex in Ardee, Co Louth, to the local hospital on that day and gardaí were notified.

Given the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

CCTV footage is also being studied to see if that gives any indication as to how the injuries were sustained.