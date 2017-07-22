Gardaí investigating assault on Aran Islands

Gardai are investigating an assault on the Aran Islands that happened in the early hours of this morning.

A 47-year-old man was attacked in the Kilronan area of Inis Mór.

He was airlifted to Galway University Hospital by the Valentia Coastguard at ten past five.

His injuries are described as not life threatening.

Anyone with information should contact Salthill Garda Station.
