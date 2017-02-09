Gardaí investigating alleged attempted abduction of Dublin schoolboy

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an alleged attempted abduction of a school boy in Balbriggan, Dublin on January 30.

Gardaí also said they were unaware of a second alleged similar incident in the area that has been reported on social media and in some media outlets.

Gardaí are investigating the first alleged incident that is reported to have occurred at Castlelands Park Link Road, Balbriggan between 7.30am and 7.45am on the morning of Monday, 30 January 2017.

In that alleged incident a male teenager said that a black car stopped and the male driver of the car offered to drop the youth to school.

The youth refused the offer.

It is then alleged that the man approached the juvenile, who ran away and reported the incident to his school.

It was then reported to Balbriggan Gardaí.

On a site called Balbriggan.info a safety notice has been put up, citing two incidents in the area over the past few weeks with a number of tips to keep kids safe.

Some basic rules to teach children include: