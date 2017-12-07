Gardaí investigating after security man attacked and 'locked in boot of car' at Irish Rail compound

Gardaí are investigating after a security man was assaulted and locked into the boot of his car at an Irish Rail compound in Portlaoise on Tuesday.

It happened at Kilbricken, Mountrath, Co. Laois at around 5am on the morning of December 5, 2017.

The man, who works as a security man at the Irish Rail compound, was attacked by a number of men when he arrived for work.

They then locked him into his car boot before escaping in a vehicle, the make and model of which is unknown.

Gardaí believe there were at least three men involved in the attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity in the are are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.