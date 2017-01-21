Gardaí investigating after security guard stabbed in Dublin

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a security guard in his 20's received stab wounds in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon at the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry.

An altercation broke out involving two men and a woman after a number of items were stolen.

The security guard was taken to the Mater Hospital where his injuries are understood to be non life threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.