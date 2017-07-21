Gardaí investigating after man drives through field of cattle, killing two

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a serious animal cruelty case after a man drove through a field full of cattle killing two of them, writes Ciara Phelan.

The incident occurred in the townland of Cannafahy in Callan, Co Kilkenny last Thursday night.

The driver drove into the field killing one cow and seriously injuring another which later had to be put down.

The remainder of the herd avoided injury but escaped out onto the road.

Sergeant Peter McConnon told KCLR96fm that they were treating the case as “extremely serious.”

Gardaí are treating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and are appealing for witnesses.

This is the second case of animal cruelty in Kilkenny in recent weeks.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident last week when a woman’s cat was thrown to dogs by youths in the city,