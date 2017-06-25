Gardaí investigating after man dies at Body and Soul festival

A man has died at the Body and Soul festival in county Westmeath.

The 31 year old collapsed and was treated at the festival's medical tent by advanced paramedics and a consultant doctor in emergency medicine, however he passed away.

His remains have been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar and a post mortem will be carried out.

"There was an incident on the site at Body&Soul Festival today.

"We can confirm that An Garda Siochana at Delvin Garda Station are investigating a non-suspicious sudden death.

"The male was taken to the medical tent this afternoon by medical staff and tended to at the time by advanced paramedics and a consultant doctor in emergency medicine.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this time.

"We will continue to work closely with the Gardai on their investigation in this matter.

"The team at Body&Soul are absolutely devastated by the news today.

"We have no further information. It is a matter for the Gardai."

The popular festival at Ballinlough Castle is now in its eighth year.