Gardaí investigating after eight horses found dead in Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating after a number of horses were found dead in Tipperary.

Eight horses were found in varying stages of decomposition in different locations in Cahir and Clonmel over the past number of days.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The local County Council and the Department of Agriculture are also involved in the investigation.

Warning: Some readers may find the below images disturbing.

