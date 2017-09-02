Gardaí investigating after body of man recovered from Dublin canal

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a 50-year-old man after he was taken from a Dublin canal last night.

Around 3am, Gardaí in Clondalkin and emergency services were called to an incident at the Ninth Lock in Clondalkin where the body of a man was taken from the canal.

The man was removed by ambulance to Tallaght hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out.