Gardaí investigating 2015 murder arrest three men

Gardaí investigating the murder of Silvestas Stokus in the Broadford area of Kildare on March 18, 2015 have arrested three men this morning.

The men, aged 46, 35 and 32 respectively, were arrested and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939/1998 and Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 respectively at Naas Garda Station.

Silvestras Stoskus had been missing from his home at Bun Daire, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath since March 8, 2015.

Gardaí at Leixlip began a murder investigation following a post mortem carried out by the State Pathologist.