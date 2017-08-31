Gardaí investigate man's sudden death in Dublin; foul play not suspected
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s near Dublin's Grafton Street.
He was found unconscious on the footpath of Suffolk Street at around 4am today.
It is understood he had been sleeping rough.
The man was taken to St James' Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The coroner has been notified but gardaí at Pearse Street have said they do not suspect foul play.
