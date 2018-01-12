Gardaí investigate discovery of man's body in Dublin

The body of a man was discovered in a Dalkey laneway this morning.

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire are investigating the discovery which occurred at approximately 8.30am.

It is reported the man received a puncture wound to his body.

The body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off awaiting technical examination.

The laneway leads to an apartment block off Convent road in Dalkey.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who may have been on that laneway overnight or early this morning or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.