Gardaí investigate claim of residents 'paying €200 a week' to man with no connection to property owner

Weapons knifes and machetes were found at a Dublin property which the High Court had ordered be handed over to a bank appointed receiver, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

Mr Justice Paul Gilligan heard the items were discovered at 16 Annesley Bridge Road, in Fairview, Dublin 3.

Thirteen families, including a dozen children, had been living in several units at the premises which the court had previously ordered be vacated and handed over to the receiver Mr Simon Coyle.

The Judge had also referred the case to the Gardai after two of the residents said the families have each been paying up to €200 per week rent to a man, known as Brian.

This man said to have no connection with either the receiver or the owner of the property Mr John Farrelly.

When the matter returned before the court today Declan Wade Bl for Mr Coyle, said his client had taken possession of the property.

There was a fear that some of the residents may try to regain access to the property as they had only taken light possessions with them.

A lot of items remain in the property. Counsel said the receiver's agent had discovered "weapons" on the property including "knifes and machetes."

This had put the matter on a "more sinister footing" and the find had been reported to the Gardai, counsel added.

The court also heard from Detective Sargent David McGinty from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He said an investigation had been opened into claims the residents had been paying rent to a person said to have no connection with either the receiver or the owner.

The detective said the Bureau and Clontarf Gardai would be looking into the allegations.

Dermot Sheehan Bl for Mr Farrelly said his client has been willing at all times to cooperate with the receivers and was not responsible for those who had been residing at the property.

The court previously heard that Mr Coyle was appointed receiver over the property by Bank of Ireland in January 2015.

He brought proceedings against the residents and Mr Farrelly because he was unable to take possession of the premises.

In November Mr Coyle secured an injunction preventing Mr Farrelly and all those occupying the premises from interfering with, trespassing on, dealing with or taking possession of the property.

The receiver claimed those orders were not complied with and has sought orders for the attachment and committal of Mr Farrelly and any others residing there for alleged contempt of court.

Mr Farrelly denies being in contempt and said he has nothing to do with the property for some time.

He has previously told the court that the residents were squatters and he has no connection with 'Brian'.

Noting that the the receiver has vacant possession, and that the Gardai are investigating the matter, the Judge adjourned the matter for a week.