Gardaí investigate burglary and arson attack at 50-year-old man's home in Drogheda
09/09/2017 - 18:27:42Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are investigating a burglary and arson attack at a house in Drogheda in the early hours of the morning.
It is understood a number of men forced their way into the home of a 50-year-old man
They threatened the man and started a fire in the house before leaving the scene.
Emergency services extinguished the fire and the man escaped uninjured.
No arrests have yet been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact them.
Join the conversation - comment here