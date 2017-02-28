Gardaí investigate allegation of toddler being offered for sale in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating allegations of a child being offered for sale in Limerick.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office confirmed Gardaí have begun an investigation into the claims.

"Gardaí at Roxboro Road are presently conducting enquiries into the circumstances of the reporting of the incident and possible child welfare issues," the spokesperson added.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 15 last outside a commercial premises on the south side of Limerick city.

Gardaí were alerted by concerned members of the public who claimed a woman had been trying to sell or give away the child.

The toddler at the centre of the allegation is male.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred outside the premises around 5.10pm on the day in question.

It is understood Gardaí know the identity of the woman and child involved.

Investigations are continuing.

When asked if it was aware of the alleged incident, Tusla the Child and Famy Agency said: “Tusla – Child and Family Agency does not comment on individual cases."

"This is to protect the privacy and wellbeing of the children and families with whom we work."

"Tusla screens and assesses all child protection concerns received in line with ‘Children First: National Guidance for the Protection and Welfare of Children'.”