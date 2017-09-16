Gardaí investigate after petrol bomb attack on car also damages house in Cork with family inside

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a suspected petrol bomb attack on a car outside a house on the outskirts of Cork city, writes Eoin English of the Irish Examiner.

The incident occurred in a small housing estate in the Blarney area around 1am.

A car which was parked outside a family home was torched and two suspects wearing hoodies were seen running from the area.

The flames threatened the house forcing the occupants to flee.

Fire fighters arrived quickly and managed to extinguish the blaze but not before extensive scorch damage was caused to the front of the property.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene to conduct a detailed forensic examination.

They are planning to carry out door-to-door enquiries and examine footage from CCTV systems in the area.

They have also appealed for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher garda station.