Gardaí investigate after man is shot in Dublin

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Dublin last night.

A man in his 40s was shot in the leg in the Coultry Crescent area of Ballymun at around 9.45pm.

He was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

This is the second shooting in the area in recent days.

On Thursday, a Garda and an 18-year-old man were injured during a drugs search in a house in Barnewall Drive.