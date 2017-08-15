Gardaí investigate after horrified dog owner reports gruesome killing

A dog owner in Wicklow says he has been left devastated after his pet Chihuahua appeared to have been killed in a disturbing manner last week.

Kieran Keogh left his two small dogs in his backyard in Rathdrum last Friday morning when he went to visit family in Avoca.

When he came home later that day he found one of his pets had been decapitated, with the head missing.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, he was shocked to find the head of the animal had been left at his back door.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and have asked for anyone with information to come forward.