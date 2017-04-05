Gardaí investigate after elderly man dies in house fire

Gardaí in Co Clare are investigating the cause of a house last night which claimed the life of an elderly man.

The alarm was raised at around 10pm when locals spotted a fire at a nearby cottage at Tonavoher near Knockerra in the west of the county.

The emergency services were alerted and responded to the scene.

After bringing the fire under control, fire crews were able to gain access to the farmhouse, where they found a body.

Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of a pensioner, who lived alone.

Members of the divisional Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently at the scene.