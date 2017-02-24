Gardaí intercept consignment of cannabis and arrest man in organised crime probe

Gardaí investigating organised crime in Dublin have seized around €180,000 of cannabis.

Customs Officers, Gardaí and officers from the Serious Crime Task Force intercepted the consignment which arrived into Ireland.

A subsequent search today in the Ballyfermot area has resulted in the seizure of around 9kgs of herbal cannabis.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being held at Ballyfermot Garda Station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.