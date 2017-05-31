Gardaí in Mayo appeal for witnesses after death of cyclist
Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for witnesses after the death of a cyclist last night.
The man in his 50's was involved in a collision with a car at Rathroeen in Ballina on Sunday evening.
He died from his injuries in hospital yesterday.
Forensic investigators have examined the scene, but detectives say they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.
